Want To Join The Top 10% Of XRP Holders? Here's How Much You Need

XRP XRP/USD holders that want to be in the top 10% of all token holders must have a minimum of 2,486 XRP, according to a new research report.

What Happened: Research by the media outlet The Crypto Basic shows that to rank in the top 5%, one needs 8,758 XRP, while the top 1% requires 50,637 XRP or more.

Only 663 wallets hold over 5 million XRP, placing them in the top 0.01%, which typically includes exchanges or institutional entities.

Of the 6.6 million total XRP wallets, fewer than 1 million represent real, unique holders due to wallet duplication and inactivity.

What's Next: According to Ted Labs co-founder Niels, XRP is poised to break out of a 7-month downtrend.

The RSI has already flipped bullish, and a weekly close above $2.40 could act as a trigger for a broader market rally.

More Crypto Online observed XRP testing a critical resistance zone between $2.32–$2.34. A decisive breakout above this band would confirm a bullish reversal, opening the door for higher price targets and accelerating momentum.

Image: Shutterstock