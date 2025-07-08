SoFi Technologies Stock Soars To 52-Week Highs: What's Behind The Move?

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are hitting new 52-week highs on Tuesday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: SoFi shares have been moving on strong momentum in recent weeks, having rallied more than 43% over the past month and more than 115% over a three-month period.

The stock appears to be benefiting as investors expect the company to benefit from recent student loan changes that were included in President Donald Trump’s spending and tax bill that was signed into law on Friday.

The bill included changes to federal student loan programs, which could push borrowers to pursue private loans to help cover educational costs. SoFi said earlier this year that it would aim to capture the opportunity presented by federal student loan restrictions.

SoFi shares are also seeing increased attention on Tuesday after the company announced expanded access to private market funds from multiple asset management firms. The company said investors will now be able to gain exposure to private companies across hot industries including AI, machine learning, space, financial technology and more.

Starting Tuesday, SoFi users will have access to some of the most popular private company investments like SpaceX, OpenAI, xAI and Epic Games.

“SoFi is expanding alternative investment opportunities for a new generation of investors,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi shares were up 3.51% at $19.93 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

