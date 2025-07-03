Robinhood Stock Pulls Back From All-Time Highs: What's Going On?

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD are trading lower Thursday morning, retreating from a new all-time high set just a day earlier. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock is sliding on Thursday after failing to secure a spot in the prestigious S&P 500 index. Robinhood’s record-setting session on Wednesday was, meanwhile, propelled by a series of major announcements highlighting a significant expansion into the cryptocurrency space.

The company’s strategic initiatives include the upcoming acquisition of the Bitstamp crypto exchange and the launch of commission-free tokenized U.S. equities and perpetual futures for its European user base.

This clear roadmap for international growth and “first-rate innovation” prompted KeyBanc Capital Markets to boost its price target for the stock to $110, a substantial increase from its previous $60 target, while maintaining an Overweight rating.

KeyBanc now projects Robinhood will achieve revenues of $3.77 billion and a GAAP EPS of $1.31 in 2025, reflecting confidence in the company’s aggressive crypto-focused strategy.

Analyst Ratings: Wall Street analysts have been actively adjusting their outlooks on Robinhood in recent weeks. Mizuho on Tuesday maintained its Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $99.

This bullish updates follow other positive revisions in late May from firms like Goldman Sachs and Compass Point, which both maintained Buy ratings and increased their respective targets.

However, the sentiment is not unanimous; in early May, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Robinhood from Neutral to Sell, offering a more cautious price target range of $40 to $48.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HOOD shares are trading lower by 4.8% to $93.27 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $100.88 and a 52-week low of $13.98.

Read Also: Vlad Tenev Says OpenAI, SpaceX Tokens Not ‘Technically’ Equity After ChatGPT Parent Questions Giveaway, Robinhood CEO Calls It ‘Seed’ For Something Bigger

