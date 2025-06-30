Strategy Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Strategy, Incorporated MSTR shares moved higher Monday after the company added another 4,980 Bitcoin BTC/USD to its treasury over the past week.

What To Know: The company purchased the 4,980 Bitcoin for approximately $531.9 million, at an average price of $106,801 per coin. This brings its total holdings to 597,325 Bitcoin, acquired for a cumulative $42.4 billion.

Strategy financed this recent Bitcoin purchase using proceeds from its active at-the-market (ATM) stock and preferred share offerings. The company also disclosed that it has achieved a 19.7% year-to-date Bitcoin yield in 2025.

MSTR Price Action: Strategy stock closed 5.73% higher at $405.91, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

