Zscaler Stock Is Sliding Today: Here's Why

Zscaler Inc ZS shares are falling Monday after the company announced a proposed offering of convertible senior notes.

What Happened: Cybersecurity firm Zscaler said it intends to offer $1.5 billion of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering to institutional investors. The company also expects to grant the initial purchasers a 13-day window to purchase up to an additional $225 million of the notes.

Zscaler expects to use some of the proceeds to pay the cost of capped call transactions in connection with the notes. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions or strategy transactions.

Zscaler had approximately $3.01 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of April 30.

ZS Price Action: Zscaler shares were down 2.02% at $308.96 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

