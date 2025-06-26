What's Going On With Nano Labs Stock On Thursday?

Nano Labs Ltd. NA saw a surge in its stock price on Thursday after revealing plans for a new capital raise through a mix of share issuance and private warrant placements.

The China-based technology firm entered into a securities purchase agreement with select institutional investors to issue approximately 5.95 million Class A ordinary shares via a registered direct offering.

Alongside this, it will issue an equal number of warrants through a concurrent private placement.

Also Read: Nano Labs Invests In Weiheng Technology To Power AI Innovation

The combined offer price per share and warrant is set at $8.40, with warrants priced for initial exercise at $10.00 per share. These warrants will be valid for five years following the effective date of registration.

Gross proceeds from the combined transactions are estimated at $50 million, prior to accounting for placement agent fees and related expenses.

The company disclosed it intends to use the raised capital, and any proceeds from future warrant exercises, to acquire Binance Coin (BNB) as part of its digital asset investment strategy.

The offering is expected to close around June 27, 2025, subject to standard closing conditions.

According to Benzinga Pro, NA stock has gained over 178% in the past year.

Price Action: NA shares are trading higher by 8.37% to $12.30 at last check Thursday.

