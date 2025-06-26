Why QuantumScape (QS) Stock Is Exploding Higher This Week

Shares of QuantumScape Corp QS are surging again on Thursday, building on Wednesday’s gains, following a major production announcement.

What To Know: The stock is continuing its upward momentum Thursday morning after the company revealed the successful integration of its advanced Cobra separator process into its baseline cell production. As of mid-morning, the stock was trading at $6.73, a notable increase from its previous close.

This key manufacturing milestone is a critical step for the solid-state battery developer as it aims for large-scale commercialization. The Cobra process is designed to enable faster, more energy-efficient production of the company’s proprietary ceramic separators, a core component of its lithium-metal battery technology.

Dr. Siva Sivaram, CEO of QuantumScape, highlighted the significance of the development, stating, “By significantly improving throughput and shrinking the equipment footprint, Cobra gives us a powerful path forward for commercializing our next-generation battery technology.”

Per QuantumScape, the new process features a 25-fold improvement in heat treatment speed compared to the prior-generation “Raptor” process.

This leap in manufacturing efficiency is crucial for the company’s goal of establishing a scalable gigafactory production line and is seen by investors as a positive sign for the future of its innovative battery technology.

Analyst Ratings: Following the strong two-day surge, QuantumScape’s stock is now trading well above the most recent price targets set by analysts from firms like Baird and Goldman Sachs.

Notably, there have not been any public analyst rating or price target revisions since the company’s pivotal Cobra process announcement sparked the rally earlier this week.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QS shares are trading higher by 18.6% to $6.73 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.52 and a 52-week low of $3.40.

Image: Courtesy of QuantumScape