The Trade Desk Stock Is Moving Lower Thursday: What Driving The Action?

The Trade Desk Inc. TTD stock is trading lower on Thursday. Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo downgraded The Trade Desk from an Overweight rating to an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $74 to $68.

What To Know: The Wells Fargo analyst cited rising competition from Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN starting in 2026, according to Investing.com. Specifically, Brondolo says Amazon's recent deals with Roku and Disney are pushing advertisers to experiment with Amazon’s demand-side platform on third-party inventory, undercutting The Trade Desk's prior lead in connected TV access.

The analyst believes that 2025 targets are still achievable, but Wells Fargo trimmed its 2026 and 2027 estimates by 2% and 5%, respectively.

The Trade Desk shares are down about 9% over the past month. Here’s a look at other analyst changes from recent weeks:

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen maintained an Outperform rating on The Trade Desk and raised the price target from $90 to $92.

Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Buy rating on The Trade Desk and maintained a price target of $84.

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Condon reiterated a Market Outperform rating on The Trade Desk and maintained a price target of $100.

TTD Price Action: At the time of writing, The Trade Desk stock was down 2.54% at $68.04, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock