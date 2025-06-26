POET Technologies Stock Surges On AI Award, Manufacturing Momentum

Shares of POET Technologies Inc POET are trading higher, continuing the stock’s upward trajectory on Thursday, building on a strong week of gains. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The surge follows back-to-back announcements from the Toronto-based company. On Wednesday, Poet Technologies revealed it had won the “AI Hardware Innovation Award” at the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards for its POET Teralight optical engines.

The company said the recognition highlights its innovative chip-scale design, which is critical for powering AI and hyperscale data center connectivity. The Teralight optical engine, praised for its high energy efficiency and performance, was selected from a pool of over 5,000 nominations.

“This latest recognition by AI Breakthrough is an important validation of our technology and the innovations we continue to bring to the marketplace,” said Suresh Venkatesan, chairman and CEO of Poet Technologies.

On Tuesday, Poet Technologies announced a master agreement with NationGate Solutions to manufacture optical engine assemblies in Penang, Malaysia. The move expands its production capabilities to meet growing demand from hyperscale data center clients.

The agreement complements an existing partnership with Globetronics and could mark a key step in scaling manufacturing to generate significant revenue.

POET Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, POET stock is trading at $5.43, up over 7% for the day and more than 30% over the past five days. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.79 and a 52-week low of $1.69.

