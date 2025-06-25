What'g Going On With POET Technologies Stock Today?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. POET are trading higher Wednesday. The company received the 2025 AI Hardware Innovation Award and recently announced a new manufacturing partnership aimed at scaling production.

What To Know: Poet’s Teralight optical engine line won the "AI Hardware Innovation Award" at the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards.

Teralight features a compact, wafer-level chip-scale design that integrates transmit and receive optical engines, supporting AI and hyperscale data center applications. The award recognized Teralight's architecture for improving signal quality and energy efficiency while reducing complexity in module design.

The stock may also be gaining on continued momentum from Tuesday. Poet Technologies disclosed it signed a manufacturing agreement with NationGate Solutions in Malaysia. NationGate will assemble and test Poet’s optical engines, including components designed for a key customer targeting hyperscale data center markets. This agreement follows an earlier partnership with Globetronics and is intended to strengthen Poet’s production capabilities and supply chain resilience.

Poet Technologies confirmed it has already shipped its backlog of 800G samples and expects to ship its 1.6T samples in the third quarter of 2025. Both Malaysian facilities are undergoing final qualification. The increased demand and growing number of customer engagements potentially suggest continued interest in Poet’s integrated photonics solutions for AI and high-performance computing applications.

POET Price Action: Poet Technologies shares were up 19.5% at $5.15 at the time of writing Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

