Serve Robotics Unveils Atlanta Service, Pushing For 2,000 Robots By 2025 End

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV), a leader in autonomous sidewalk delivery, announced Thursday the launch of its service in the Atlanta metro area. This follows successful expansions in Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas-Fort Worth and is part of Serve’s ongoing partnership with Uber Eats, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc. UBER.

Serve’s autonomous robots have already started delivering meals in Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, and Downtown Atlanta, serving over 50,000 residents.

Customers ordering from local restaurants like Rreal Tacos and Ponko Chicken can now receive their meals via Serve’s robots. The company’s partnership with Shake Shack Inc. SHAK will also extend to Atlanta.

Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics, said the choice of Atlanta, a rapidly growing tech hub, will help expand operations in one of the Southeast’s largest markets. Serve’s robots aim to reduce traffic congestion and provide efficient, emission-free last-mile deliveries. The company has established strong local partnerships to ensure a smooth rollout.

This move aligns with Serve’s broader goal of deploying 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots across the U.S. by the end of 2025. The expansion will also create new job opportunities in operations and maintenance, contributing to the local economy.

Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber, stressed that autonomous delivery is key to Uber’s vision of making food delivery more convenient and innovative.

Price Action: SERV shares are trading higher by 5.28% to $10.77 premarket at last check Thursday.

