June 25, 2025 3:27 PM 1 min read

FedEx Stock Is Trading Lower Wednesday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

FedEx Corporation FDX shares are moving lower Wednesday after the company issued soft guidance for the first quarter. Multiple analysts also cut price targets following the company’s fourth-quarter results.

Q4 Details: FedEx reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.07, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87. In addition, the company reported sales of $22.20 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion.

Q1 Outlook: FedEx sees adjusted earnings per share of $3.40 to $4.00, versus the consensus estimate of $4.15.

Competitor United Parcel Service Inc. UPS may also be trading lower in sympathy with FedEx, as investors view the soft guidance as a potential sign of broader industry challenges. UPS isn’t due to report earnings until next month.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

  • Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating on FedEx and lowered the price target from $267 to $259.
  • TD Cowen analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on FedEx and lowered the price target from $310 to $269.
  • Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan maintained a Buy rating on FedEx and lowered the price target from $329 to $315.
  • Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors maintained a Positive rating on FedEx and raised the price target from $290 to $295.
  • UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating on FedEx and lowered the price target from $311 to $297.

See Also: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Is Surging Today: What’s Going On?

FDX Price Action: At the time of publication, FedEx Stock was down 3.41% at $221.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock.

Loading...
Loading...
FDX Logo
FDXFedEx Corp
$222.11-3.22%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.44
Growth
43.85
Quality
32.86
Value
80.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
UPS Logo
UPSUnited Parcel Service Inc
$99.84-0.77%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved