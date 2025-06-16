Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD has been turning heads recently with a remarkable rally.

Over the past year, the stock has soared 226%, and it's up 84% so far this year, including a 17.5% gain just in the past month. Despite this strong momentum, the stock is currently showing signs of short-term hesitation.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

At $72.60, Robinhood's share price sits just below its eight-day simple moving average (SMA) of $73.36, which suggests a bearish signal in the near term. This indicates the stock might face a mild pullback or consolidation before it makes its next decisive move.

Longer-Term Technicals Point Upward

While the short-term outlook hints at some selling pressure, the bigger picture is more encouraging. Robinhood's price remains well above its 20-day SMA at $68.53, its 50-day SMA at $55.47, and the 200-day SMA at $41.46. These longer-term moving averages paint a bullish portrait of the stock.

Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator stands at 5.15, signaling strong momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently 66.51, which indicates strength but without reaching overbought levels.

Together, these technical indicators suggest that despite the short-term bump, Robinhood has built a solid foundation for further growth.

Institutional Confidence Bolsters The Trend

Increasing institutional interest adds to the bullish case. Institutional ownership has climbed above 93%, with significant buying seen in the last two quarters, signaling that big investors continue to place bets on Robinhood's growth potential.

This level of backing helps reinforce the stock's resilience and may support a breakout move, especially if it can maintain a foothold above the eight-day SMA in coming sessions.

Robinhood is technically bullish overall but faces near-term resistance. A successful hold above the eight-day SMA could propel the stock toward $75 to $76, while failure to hold may trigger a mild pullback to around the 20-day SMA near $68.50.

Investors should watch these key levels closely and consider a cautious approach, balancing potential upside with the possibility of short-term volatility.

Photo: Bangla press / Shutterstock