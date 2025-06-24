Fiserv Shares Are Trading Higher Tuesday: Here's Why

Fiserv Inc FI shares are trading higher Tuesday after Mastercard Inc MA announced plans to deepen its partnership with the company.

What Happened: Mastercard said it will integrate Fiserv’s new FIUSD token across a range of Mastercard products and services, bringing the blockchain-based token to over 150 million merchants.

The companies plan to explore opportunities for stablecoin use including enabling FIUSD as a settlement option, leveraging Mastercard’s multi-token network and powering stablecoin-linked cards.

“This work with Fiserv is setting the stage for a new era, where stablecoins are as ubiquitous and trusted as fiat currencies, driving choice and innovation for all,” said Chiro Aikat, co-president of the Americas at Mastercard.

“Leveraging the power of the Mastercard network, as well as our deep capabilities across digital assets, we are creating a robust ecosystem that bridges traditional financial services with digital assets.”

FI Price Action: Fiserv shares were up 4.02% at $177.39 at the time off publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.