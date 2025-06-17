Shares of AI cloud-computing provider CoreWeave Inc CRWV surged to a new all-time high on Tuesday, reaching $175.38 during the session despite a lack of company-specific news.

The stock's recent, powerful ascent continues a trend of marked growth since its March IPO, fueled by intense investor excitement around artificial intelligence infrastructure.

What To Know: Tuesday’s new peak comes just a day after a notable analyst downgrade. On Monday, Bank of America’s Brad Sills shifted his rating on CoreWeave from Buy to Neutral, citing significant valuation concerns after the stock soared over 145% since its first-quarter results.

While raising the price target substantially to $185, Sills suggested much of the near-term upside was already priced in. He also pointed to the costly competition from established tech giants.

Despite the cautionary note, the market’s bullish sentiment appears unshaken for now. Investors seem focused on the company's explosive fundamentals, including a reported 420% year-over-year first-quarter revenue increase and a massive $25.9 billion revenue backlog.

Recent catalysts, such as its expanding $15.9 billion contract with OpenAI and its crucial role in a new Google-OpenAI deal, have solidified its position as a key player, closely allied with GPU-maker Nvidia Corp.

CRWV Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV is trading higher by 8.71% to $172.30 ahead of Tuesday’s session close. CRWV’s trading volume is 28.752 million shares, above its 100-day average volume of 21.995 million shares. CRWV has a 52-week high of $175.38 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

