Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) Stock Soars 60% Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of Innovative Eyewear Inc LUCY are surging higher by 77.6% to $4.05 during Friday’s session after the company announced a major retail partnership.

What To Know: The smart eyewear maker revealed it will collaborate with Smartech Retail Group to feature its Reebok Powered by Lucyd collection and other branded products at Smartech's new flagship location in Times Square, New York City.

Set to launch on July 22, the showcase will spotlight Lucyd's smart eyewear alongside leading consumer tech brands like Sonos and Segway. The collaboration is seen as a strategic move to increase consumer exposure through in-person demos, which CEO Harrison Gross says significantly boost adoption rates.

"We're thrilled to launch with Smartech," said Gross. "Live demos allow customers to experience the real value of our smart features, leading to rapid product acceptance."

James Keating, Global Business Development Manager at Smartech, highlighted the growing appeal of smart eyewear. "Lucyd's fusion of fashion and function fits perfectly with our innovation-focused retail approach," he said.

Innovative Eyewear produces smart glasses under several brands, including Reebok, Eddie Bauer and Nautica.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LUCY has a 52-week high of $13.20 and a 52-week low of $1.57.

