Gorilla Technology (GRRR) Stock Surges On Strong Revenue Growth, Profit Turnaround

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc GRRR soared 40.6% to $26.45 on Friday afternoon following a robust first-quarter earnings report that showed significant revenue growth and a return to profitability.

What To Know: The company posted revenue of $18.26 million, marking a 109% increase from $8.74 million in the same period last year. This surge was attributed to a series of new global agreements.

Earnings came in at 23 cents per share, a notable turnaround from a loss of $1.47 per share in the prior year's quarter. However, this figure represents a 41% drop from the 39 cents per share reported in the same quarter last year, reflecting adjusted metrics.

Gorilla Technology ended the quarter with $33.8 million in cash, including $20.8 million in restricted funds. The company also reported a deal pipeline exceeding $5 billion, signaling confidence in future growth.

"This quarter is not just a performance milestone – it is proof of trajectory," said CEO Jay Chandan. He emphasized the company's accelerating momentum, global expansion, and deepening partnerships.

The strong results and bullish outlook have investors optimistic as the stock trends across social media platforms during Friday’s session.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GRRR has a 52-week high of $44.15 and a 52-week low of $2.09.

