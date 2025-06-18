June 18, 2025 4:54 PM 1 min read

Gorilla Technology Stock Surges On Q1 Earnings As Momentum Builds

by Adam Eckert
Zinger Key Points

Gorilla Technology Group Inc GRRR shares are surging in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported financial results for the first quarter.

What Happened: Gorilla Technology reports first-quarter revenue of $18.26 million, up 109% year-over-year, driven by several global agreements.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 23 cents, improved from a loss of $1.47 per share in the prior year’s quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Gorilla Technology said its pipeline is now in excess of $5 billion, “consisting of qualified leads where we have determined that there is a will and a budget to move forward and that we can close a deal within the next 12 months.”

The company ended the quarter with $33.8 million in cash, which includes $20.8 million in restricted cash.

“Gorilla has launched into 2025 with power, precision and clarity of purpose. This quarter is not just a performance milestone — it is proof of trajectory,” said Jay Chandan, chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology.

“Revenue is up, margins are firm and profitability is no longer aspirational, it is embedded. With momentum on our side, we are no longer just building our pipeline, we are converting at scale, compounding growth across borders and deepening trust with some of the world's most ambitious partners.”

Gorilla Technology’s management team is currently discussing the quarter on a call with investors and analysts that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

GRRR Price Action: Gorilla Technology shares were up 13.13% after-hours, trading at $21.30 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

