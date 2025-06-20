Ryde Partners With Tencent Cloud For Enhanced In-App Interactions

Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE, a Singapore-based company that operates as a ride-hailing and carpooling platform, is enhancing its platform in Southeast Asia by teaming up with Tencent Cloud, the cloud division of China’s tech powerhouse Tencent Holding Ltd. TCEHY.

This collaboration aims to overhaul in-app communications with real-time, cloud-native solutions tailored for mobile-first users.

The partnership leverages Tencent’s Real-Time Communication, or TRTCTRTC technology and WeChat Mini Program integration to eliminate the inefficiencies of traditional telecom-based systems that rely on third-party number masking.

Ryde’s platform will now utilize Tencent Cloud’s TRTC solution to support voice communication between riders and drivers directly within the app.

The company said in a press release that this move is set to reduce cost, improve scalability, and protect user data privacy. With its ultra-low latency performance and carrier-grade stability, TRTC is already behind platforms like PUBG, QQ, and Weixin.

The expanded features also include advanced analytics, AI-driven fleet intelligence, and dynamic dispatch systems, all backed by Tencent Cloud’s infrastructure.

Ryde plans to capitalize on these tools to grow beyond ride-hailing into deliveries, digital payments, and sustainability-focused mobility services.

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director at Tencent Cloud, said the tie-up reflects the company’s intent to build a resilient cloud backbone for next-gen digital services.

Nitin Dolli, CTO of Ryde Group, called the partnership a “transformative step” toward becoming a super-app for Southeast Asia.

Beyond the technical integration, the companies are exploring joint ventures in AI analytics and WeChat Mini Program use cases that could support optimized logistics and sustainability insights.

This strategic collaboration comes as Ryde scales up operations across the region, aiming to align with evolving user expectations and tech-driven growth.

On Wednesday, Ryde Group announced a strategic equity stake in an emerging electric vehicle rental startup.

Ryde confirmed it has acquired 40% ownership in Atoll Discovery Pte Ltd, a local EV rental operator with a growing fleet of fully electric vehicles, signaling a significant expansion in Ryde’s green transportation ambitions.

The move aligns with Ryde’s broader vision to support Singapore’s transition toward sustainable transportation.

Price Action: RYDE shares are trading lower by 4.83% to $0.4263 at last check Friday.

