What's Going On With Plug Power Stock?

Shares of Plug Power Inc PLUG are trading sharply higher Wednesday. The rebound follows a sell-off on Tuesday driven by widespread anxiety within the renewable energy sector.

What To Know: The market jitters were ignited by the unveiling of a draft tax bill in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. The proposed legislation seeks to significantly curtail clean energy incentives by accelerating the phase-out of tax credits established under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

According to the draft, tax credits for solar and wind energy projects would be eliminated by 2028, with reductions commencing as early as 2026.

While Plug Power is a specialist in hydrogen fuel cell technology, its fortunes are often closely tied to the broader sentiment surrounding the green energy industry. The threat of reduced government subsidies and a less favorable financial landscape for clean energy infrastructure sent a ripple effect across the sector, hitting stocks like Plug Power.

Tuesday’s decline reflected investor concerns over potentially higher operational costs and a damper on investment prospects for the clean energy complex. The volatility meanwhile highlights the sensitivity of renewable energy stocks to policy shifts and legislative proposals emanating from Washington.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG shares are trading higher by 7.3% to $1.17 Wednesday morning.

