What's Going On With AST SpaceMobile Stock?

AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS shares are moving Wednesday. The company announced a deal with India’s leading telecom service provider Vi.

What Happened: AST SpaceMobile and Vi (Vodafone Idea) announced a strategic partnership to expand mobile connectivity across unconnected regions in India using direct-to-device satellite broadband technology.

AST SpaceMobile and Vi will collaborate on the SpaceMobile Satellite System aimed at expanding Vi’s telecom connectivity capabilities. AST SpaceMobile will develop, manufacture and manage the satellite constellation, while Vi oversees terrestrial network integration and operating spectrum.

“India, with its vast and dynamic telecom market, is the ideal place to demonstrate how our space-based cellular broadband can seamlessly complement terrestrial networks,” said Chris Ivory, chief commercial officer, AST SpaceMobile.

“We are not just expanding coverage; we are breaking down barriers to connectivity, enabling everyday smartphones to access 4G and 5G directly from space.”

AST SpaceMobile noted that it will also work with Vi to develop commercial offerings for the consumer enterprise and IoT sectors, among others.

AST SpaceMobile is set to join the U.S. large-cap Russell 1000 Index as part of the Russell indexes 2025 reconstitution in the coming weeks. The anticipated inclusion appears to be helping drive some momentum, with shares up approximately 60% over the past month.

At the beginning of the month, Scotiabank suggested that Amazon's Jeff Bezos could become an investor in the company, which helped spark a multi-day rally. AST SpaceMobile has a strong momentum score of 98.06, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Also: Voyager’s IPO, AST SpaceMobile Climbs: Weekly Space Stock Countdown

How To Buy ASTS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for AST SpaceMobile – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 3.09% at $41.34 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: JLStock/Shutterstock.