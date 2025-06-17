June 17, 2025 12:08 PM 1 min read

Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Tumbling Tuesday: Here's Why

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Red Cat Holdings Inc RCAT shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a registered direct offering.

What Happened: Drone technology company Red Cat entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of approximately 6.45 million shares of common stock.

The company anticipates gross proceeds of approximately $46.75 million. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, including operating expenditures related to its unmanned surface vessel division.

Red Cat ended the first quarter with $9.3 million in cash and accounts receivable. The company said last month that it closed on $30 million of funding subsequent to the end of the first quarter.

RCAT Price Action: Red Cat shares were down 17.8% at $7.55 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

