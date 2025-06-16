Redwire Stock Is Tumbling After Hours: Here's Why

Redwire Corp RDW shares are falling in Monday’s after-hours session after the company announced a common stock offering.

What Happened: After the market close on Monday, Redwire announced that it commenced a $200 million registered public offering of common stock. The company plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares sold in the offering.

Redwire expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to fund growth, to repurchase a portion of its stock and to repay the previously disclosed seller note issued in connection with its acquisition of Edge Autonomy.

Redwire announced the closing of its Edge Autonomy acquisition on Friday. The deal included $160 million in cash and $765 million in stock, according to Benzinga Pro.

Redwire had $89.2 million of total liquidity as of March 31, which included $54.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $35 million in available borrowings from existing credit facilities.

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares were down 10.55% in after-hours Monday, trading at $18.40 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

