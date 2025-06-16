June 16, 2025 4:31 PM 1 min read

Digital Turbine Stock Climbs After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report: Details

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS released its fourth-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Digital Turbine reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of four cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $119.15 million, which beat the Street estimate of $116.64 million and is up from revenue of $112.22 million from the same period last year.

“I am extremely proud of the improved execution by our team over the past year,” said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine.

“These improvements are now paying dividends, as we had solid year-over-year growth on both the top and bottom lines, including EBITDA growth of 66% in our fiscal fourth quarter. The combination of strong advertiser and partner demand, along with profit margin expansion stemming from our transformation program, is enabling us to issue guidance today for continued top- and bottom-line growth in fiscal 2026,” Stone added.

Outlook: The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $515 million to $525 million, versus the $519.64 million analyst estimate.

APPS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital Turbine stock was up 8.52% at $5.22 in Monday's extended trading. 

Overview
