US Steel Stock Soars As Nippon Steel Partnership Gets Green Light From White House

United States Steel Corp X and Japan’s Nippon Steel Corporation have received U.S. presidential approval for their landmark partnership, a move poised to inject billions into the American steel industry.

What To Know: The decision was formalized through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which was celebrated at U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works.

This agreement is expected to trigger unprecedented investment in domestic steelmaking, with the companies vowing to protect and create over 100,000 jobs. In a joint statement, the companies thanked the administration for its support, emphasizing their commitment to revitalizing American steel manufacturing.

As part of the deal, the companies have entered into a National Security Agreement with the U.S. government, committing to approximately $11 billion in new investments by 2028. This includes funding for a new greenfield project and grants the U.S. government a “Golden Share” to ensure national interests are upheld.

With the Department of Justice review also complete, all regulatory hurdles have been cleared and the partnership is set to be finalized promptly.

X Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, following the announcement, U.S. Steel’s stock saw significant activity. Shares of U.S. Steel were trading at $54.84, an increase of 5.09%, in late afternoon trading. Trading volume was heavy, exceeding 14 million shares, well above the stock’s 100 day average volume of 8.55 million.

The stock closed Monday up 5.10% at $54.85 a share.

