June 16, 2025 2:57 PM 1 min read

SRM Entertainment Shares Are Up By More Than 500%: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

SRM Entertainment Inc. SRM shares surged over 500% after the company disclosed a major equity investment deal and announced a strategic shift toward blockchain integration.

What To Know: The company signed a securities purchase agreement with a private investor for a $100 million equity injection. This capital will fund SRM's new TRON token treasury strategy, signaling a pivot toward the crypto sector.

As part of the agreement, SRM will issue 100,000 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, which can be converted into 200 million shares of common stock at 50 cents per share. Additionally, the deal includes 220 million warrants to buy more common stock at the same price.

The company has also named TRON blockchain founder Justin Sun as an advisor and announced plans to rebrand as Tron Inc.

SRM Price Action: SRM entertainment shares were up 524% at $9.08 at the tome of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.

Loading...
Loading...
SRM Logo
SRMSRM Entertainment Inc
$9.40548.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.88
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
48.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved