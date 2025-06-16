What's Going On With Reddit Stock Today?

Zinger Key Points
- Reddit shares are up after the company launches new AI-driven ad tools aimed at improving campaign planning and user engagement for brands.
- New data shows Reddit’s content is showing up more frequently in Google’s AI-generated search overviews.
- 9 Out of the Last 10 Summers this "Power Pattern" Delivered Winners - Get The Details Now.
Reddit Inc. RDDT shares are trading higher Monday following reports the company introduced two new AI-powered advertising tools intended to support brands in navigating the platform's complex user discussions.
What To Know: The first tool, "Reddit Insights," allows advertisers to access real-time data about trends and conversations across the platform, which can be used to test or adjust marketing strategies, according to Reuters.
The second feature, "Conversation Summary Add-ons," enables brands to display select user comments beneath their ads, specifically those considered positive or supportive of the ad's subject matter. Reddit framed this as a way to help advertisers build credibility using authentic community voices.
The report indicates that WPP Media, a major media buying agency, recently downgraded its forecast for global ad revenue growth this year due to shifting U.S. trade policies. That makes AI-based tools more significant for ad platforms trying to convince brands to spend amid a cautious economic climate.
Separately, Reddit's content is showing up more frequently in Google's AI-generated search overviews. Data from Semrush shows Reddit is now the second-most cited source in Google's summaries, just behind Quora. The increase in visibility comes on the heels of Reddit's $60 million content licensing deal with Google in 2024, allowing Google to use Reddit's data for training AI and surfacing results.
Analysts have noted that a large portion of Reddit's recent traffic growth has come from users who don't log into the site, often arriving from a Google search just to find a quick answer and leaving soon after. These visitors don't contribute much to Reddit's ad-based business model, which relies heavily on engaged, logged-in users. Further complicating the situation, Google's AI-generated summaries reduce the need for users to even click through to Reddit, potentially cutting off traffic before it arrives.
Despite Reddit's forecast in May that second-quarter revenue would exceed expectations, CEO Steve Huffman acknowledged that increased integration with Google's AI services might impact site traffic.
RDDT Price Action: Reddit shares were up 4.66% at $123.70 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Image via shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.