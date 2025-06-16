Ocugen (OCGN) Stock Soars On FDA Clearance For Pivotal Stargardt Disease Trial

Ocugen Inc OCGN shares are trading higher during Monday’s session after the company received clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Investigational New Drug amendment to start a Phase 2/3 pivotal trial for OCU410ST.

What To Know: This candidate is a modifier gene therapy being developed for Stargardt disease, a leading cause of genetic blindness in children and young adults.

The company stated that collaborative discussions with the FDA have expedited the clinical development timeline by two to three years. The clearance follows positive data from a Phase 1 trial which demonstrated a favorable safety profile and a statistically significant improvement in visual function for treated eyes.

The trial aims to enroll 51 participants to evaluate the therapy’s effectiveness, with data from a one-year follow-up intended to support a Biologics License Application filing in 2027. Per Ocugen, Stargardt disease affects approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. and Europe.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ocugen shares were trading higher at $1.18 in pre-market, an increase of 4.5%. The stock has a 52-week range between $0.51 and $1.97. Short interest in the stock remains notable, with a short float of 23.83%.

