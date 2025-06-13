Why UroGen Pharma (URGN) Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

UroGen Pharma Ltd URGN shares are surging this week following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of ZUSDURI, a novel treatment for a specific type of bladder cancer.

What To Know: UroGen says this decision marks the first and only FDA-approved medication for adults with recurrent low-grade, intermediate-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The approval of ZUSDURI, which combines mitomycin with UroGen’s proprietary RTGel sustained-release technology, provides a non-surgical option for the estimated 59,000 U.S. patients who face this condition annually. UroGen says the current standard of care involves a repetitive surgical procedure known as transurethral resection of a bladder tumor.

Read Also: The $120 Oil Shock Just Became A Real Risk: Are We Back In 2022?

The FDA’s green light was based on positive results from the Phase 3 ENVISION trial. The study demonstrated a 78% complete response rate in patients at the three-month mark. Of those who showed a complete response, 79% remained event-free twelve months later.

Following the news, Guggenheim analyst Kelsey Goodwin on Friday reiterated a Buy rating on UroGen and raised the price target from $15 to $30.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, after a dramatic multi-day rally, URGN is trading higher by 15.7% to $12.79 Friday morning. Trading volume early Friday afternoon is massive, exceeding 11 million shares, over five times the stock’s average volume of 2 million over the trailing 100 days.

Read Also: Lockheed Martin Stock Surges As Middle East Tensions Fuel Defense Sector Rally

How To Buy URGN Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for UroGen Pharma – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, URGN has a 52-week high of $20.70 and a 52-week low of $3.42.

Image: Shutterstock