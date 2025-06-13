Applied Digital Stock (APLD) Plunges After CoreWeave Sells Entire Stake

Applied Digital Corp APLD shares are trading lower Friday morning after an amended Schedule 13G filing with the SEC revealed that AI hyperscaler CoreWeave Inc CRWV has divested its entire stake in the company.

The filing shows that CoreWeave now beneficially owns zero shares of Applied Digital’s common stock, down to 0.0% of the class. This move comes as a surprise, following recent positive developments that had previously buoyed the stock.

Last week, the companies announced a 15-year lease agreement expected to generate approximately $7 billion in revenue for Applied Digital. That news, coupled with a separate infrastructure partnership with ABB, sent shares soaring over 110% in the past month.

Price Action: The sudden reversal by CoreWeave has put significant pressure on APLD shares. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Applied Digital shares were trading down approximately 5.8% at $11.79 on Friday afternoon.

This price action occurs amid heavy bearish sentiment, as data from Benzinga Pro shows a high short interest, with 38.94% of the stock’s float currently sold short.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, APLD has a 52-week high of $15.42 and a 52-week low of $3.01.