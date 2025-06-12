Why Applied Digital (APLD) Stock Is Volatile Today

Applied Digital Corp APLD is capitalizing on the artificial intelligence revolution, announcing an infrastructure partnership with ABB this week.

The company says the collaboration will deliver innovative, energy-efficient power solutions for its 400 MW data center campus in North Dakota, specifically designed to meet the intense demands of AI workloads.

This development builds on last week's announcement of a 15-year lease agreement with AI hyperscaler CoreWeave Inc CRWV.

That deal, expected to generate roughly $7 billion in revenue, catalyzed a massive rally in the stock and prompted multiple Wall Street analysts to raise their price targets. Over the past month alone, shares have skyrocketed over 138%.

APLD stock has otherwise experienced a pullback Thursday afternoon. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Applied Digital stock is trading at $12.70, marking a 5.4% decline on the day. This price action unfolds against a backdrop of intense skepticism from short-sellers.

Data from shows an exceptionally high short interest, with 38.94% of the stock's float currently sold short, suggesting many are betting against its continued rise.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, APLD has a 52-week high of $15.42 and a 52-week low of $3.01.

