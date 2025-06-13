AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock Surges On Spectrum Deal: What's Going On?

AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS shares are trading higher and trending across social media platforms Friday after the company announced a Settlement Term Sheet with Ligado Networks, Viasat and Inmarsat that grants it long-term rights to a substantial block of wireless spectrum for its direct-to-smartphone satellite service.

What To Know: The agreement provides AST SpaceMobile with over 80 years of access to up to 45 MHz of lower mid-band spectrum across the United States and Canada. The company described it as the largest available block of high-quality nationwide spectrum for direct-to-device applications.

Crucially, the deal includes affirmative support from Inmarsat for AST SpaceMobile’s necessary regulatory applications with the FCC and its Canadian counterpart, ISED.

This spectrum is key to the company's strategy. It will be paired with its planned low-band network to significantly boost data capacity, enabling AST SpaceMobile to pursue its goal of delivering peak data speeds up to 120 Mbps. The transaction, valued at approximately $550 million, is subject to court and regulatory approvals.

Price Action: Investors are reacting positively to Friday’s news. According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares are trading at $39.14, a gain of over 6% for the session. Trading volume was exceptionally heavy, with over 14.6 million shares changing hands before noon, easily surpassing the stock’s 100-day average volume of 10.77 million.

The stock also has a notable short interest of 22.34% of the float, a factor that can contribute to increased volatility on major news events.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ASTS has a 52-week high of $41.13 and a 52-week low of $9.32.

Image: Shutterstock