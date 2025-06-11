SoFi Technologies Stock Surges Past $15 On Bullish Outlook, Technical Breakout

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI is capturing investor attention Wednesday afternoon, building on recent positive momentum following signs of a key technical breakout on Tuesday.

What To Know: Last week, the fintech company’s stock gained traction following a bullish presentation at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference. CFO Chris Lapointe outlined ambitious targets, including projections of over $3 billion in adjusted net revenue by 2025 and a long-term annual revenue growth plan of over 25% through 2026.

The company highlighted strong growth in its loan origination business, a substantial increase in deposits to $27 billion, and that fee-based income now constitutes 41% of its revenue.

This strong fundamental outlook has been coupled with bullish technical signals. A Benzinga report on Tuesday noted the formation of a classic ascending triangle pattern, an indicator suggesting a continuation of the uptrend.

This pattern illustrated a dynamic where sellers held firm near the $14.50 resistance level, but increasingly aggressive buyers were consistently stepping in at higher prices, setting the stage for a breakout.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SoFi has a 13.23% short interest as a percentage of its float. The stock is trading higher by 4.31% to $15.01 Wednesday afternoon.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOFI has a 52-week high of $18.42 and a 52-week low of $6.01. The stock closed Wednesday up 4.66% at $15.06.

