SoFi Technologies Stock Surges As Growth Outlook Impresses: What's Going On?

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares jumped 4.86% to $14.28 on Friday, building on Thursday's gain following a bullish presentation at the 45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. Shares have now risen 7.45% since Monday's open.

What To Know: During the event, SoFi CFO Chris Lapointe highlighted the company's expanding footprint, with 11 million members and over 15 million products.

He outlined ambitious targets, including over $3 billion in adjusted net revenue by 2025 and adjusted EBITDA between $875 million and $895 million. That outlook supports a long-term plan for 25%+ annual revenue growth through 2026.

Key growth drivers include a strong loan origination business, $1.6 billion in first-quarter 2025, and $27 billion in deposits fueling its SoFi Money platform. Fee-based income now accounts for 41% of revenue, while a rebound in student loan refinancing adds further upside.

Broader markets also rallied Friday as May jobs data beat expectations, easing slowdown fears. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 139,000, above forecasts, while the unemployment rate held at 4.2%.

How To Buy SOFI Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for SoFi Technologies – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOFI has a 52-week high of $18.42 and a 52-week low of $6.01.

