Fedrigoni Taps Palantir Partner To Boost Demand Responsiveness Dynamics With AI

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Palantir Technologies PLTR on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with Fedrigoni, a global reference manufacturer of specialty papers for packaging and other creative applications, self-adhesive labels, graphic supports for visual communication and RFID. This strategic alliance accelerates Fedrigoni’s digital transformation by leveraging advanced AI capabilities and Palantir’s innovative solutions. Initially focused on stock optimization and demand forecasting, the partnership is expanding to support Fedrigoni’s comprehensive digital transformation objectives.

Also Read: Palantir CEO Warns US-China AI Race Will Have One Winner, Urges West To Keep Up

The collaboration between Fedrigoni and Palantir represents a pivotal step in enhancing operational efficiency and driving innovation across Fedrigoni’s global operations.

By utilizing Palantir’s AI technology, Fedrigoni seeks to improve its responsiveness to market dynamics and enhance its ability to anticipate and meet customer demands.

Fedrigoni is advised on this project by Avatar Investments, a preferred Partner of Palantir in Italy.

Palantir Technologies stock surged 471% in the last 12 months.

Reportedly, the Trump administration has recently expanded the company’s work across the federal government.

Since Trump took charge, Palantir has received over $113 million in contracts (new and additional existing funds), excluding the $795 million Department of Defense contract.

Price Action: PLTR stock is down by 0.51% at $131.39 at last check Tuesday.

