Talen Energy (TLN) Stock Surges On Expanded Nuclear Power Deal With Amazon

Talen Energy Corp TLN shares soared Wednesday after the company announced an expansion of its partnership with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

What To Know: Talen will provide carbon-free energy from its Susquehanna nuclear power plant to power Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the region, a move aimed at supporting the growth of AI and cloud technologies.

Under the new long-term power purchase agreement, Talen is set to supply Amazon with 1,920 megawatts of nuclear power through 2042, with options for extension. This agreement is expected to provide Talen with a stable, long-term revenue stream and reduce its market risk.

The companies are also exploring the joint development of new Small Modular Reactors and upgrades to the existing Susquehanna plant to increase its output. This collaboration aligns with Amazon’s plan for a $20 billion investment in Pennsylvania, which includes the creation of 1,250 jobs.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, the announcement sent Talen Energy’s stock surging, with shares trading up over 6.99% at $272.92 Wednesday morning. Trading volume was heavy for the session, hitting 1.342 million shares, surpassing the 100-day average volume of 1.044 million.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TLN has a 52-week high of $275.81 and a 52-week low of $98.50.