Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On?

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares continued their slide in Tuesday trading, falling around 2.30% to $71.79. The downward trend extends the losses from Monday’s session.

What To Know: The negative momentum was triggered by the announcement from S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday that Robinhood would not be added to the prestigious S&P 500 index.

This disappointed investors who had pushed the stock to all-time highs last week in anticipation of its inclusion, with BofA Securities having previously labeled it a “prime candidate.”

This market sentiment is currently overshadowing a recent report of robust May operating data from the company. Robinhood had announced record-high platform assets of over $250 billion and significant month-over-month growth in trading volumes across equities, options and crypto.

Despite these strong fundamentals, the focus remains on the S&P 500 snub, keeping the stock under pressure Tuesday.

How To Buy HOOD Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Robinhood Markets – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HOOD has a 52-week high of $77.80 and a 52-week low of $13.98.

