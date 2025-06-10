Marin Software (MRIN) Stock Soars On Potential Asset Sale, Reorganization: What's Going On?

Marin Software Inc MRIN shares are trading sharply higher during Tuesday’s session following the announcement of a non-binding Letter of Intent with a private equity firm for a potential asset sale. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The proposed transaction, which could involve a voluntary reorganization, is seen by Marin Software’s board as potentially offering greater liquidating distributions to stockholders compared to the company’s previously contemplated voluntary dissolution.

To facilitate the pursuit of this potential deal, Marin Software issued a $300,000 secured promissory note to an affiliate of the private equity firm.

Despite the positive development, the company emphasizes that there are no guarantees the transaction will be finalized. As a result, Marin Software still plans to proceed with a special shareholder meeting on June 11, to seek approval for the dissolution plan, providing a fallback option should the asset sale not materialize.

Price Action: The company, a micro-cap digital advertising management firm with a market capitalization currently around $2.7 million, saw its stock price jump dramatically in early trading, reaching $1.28, a gain of over 50% from its previous close of 85 cents.

The trading volume for the session has been robust, with 19.435 million shares changing hands, significantly higher than its 100-day average volume of 1.805 million, reflecting strong investor interest.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MRIN has a 52-week high of $3.39 and a 52-week low of $0.41.

