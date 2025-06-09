Marin Software Stock Is Soaring After The Bell: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- Marin Software enters into a non-binding letter of intent with a private equity firm to explore a potential transaction.
- The company's board believes the potential transaction would result in greater liquidating distributions for shareholders.
- Ready to turn the market’s comeback into steady cash flow? Grab the top 3 stocks to buy right here.
Shares of micro-cap digital advertising management company Marin Software Inc MRIN are soaring in Monday’s after-hours session after the company announced a letter of intent (LOI) with a private equity firm for a potential asset sale.
What Happened: After the market close on Monday, Marin Software said in a filing that it entered into a non-binding LOI with a private equity firm to explore a potential transaction to sell substantially all of the company’s assets, potentially through a voluntary reorganization transaction.
The company’s board believes the potential transaction would result in greater liquidating distributions for shareholders than the currently contemplated voluntary dissolution.
On June 6, the company issued a demand secured promissory note to an affiliate of the private equity firm, resulting in the company receiving gross proceeds of $300,000 for expenses related to pursuing the potential transaction.
Given that there are no assurances related to the potential transaction, the company still plans to seek dissolution approval from shareholders at a special meeting set for Wednesday. Obtaining shareholder approval for the dissolution will allow the company to promptly move forward if it cannot enter into the potential transaction with the private equity firm.
Marin Software had a market cap of just $2.54 million as of Friday’s close, with a total float of just 2.9 million shares, according to Benzinga Pro. Low-float micro-cap stocks tend to be extremely volatile.
MRIN Price Action: Marin Software shares were up 167.06% in after-hours Monday, trading at $2.27 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- S&P 500’s Steady Climb To 6000 Just Killed The VIX – What This Volatility Crash Means For The Next Market Move
Photo: Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.