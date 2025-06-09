Nebius Group Stock Is Ripping Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS shares are rising Monday. The stock may be getting a boost after the company announced the expansion of its global AI infrastructure footprint with a U.K. deployment.

What To Know: AI infrastructure company Nebius announced on Monday the deployment of a Nvidia Corp NVDA Blackwell Ultra GPU cluster in the U.K. The company said the deployment will strengthen the digital infrastructure in the country and support academic and research communities and public services.

“We're pleased to be providing compute infrastructure that will support future innovation by British businesses, researchers and the public sector. The UK is where AI is being built, tested, and deployed at scale across industries from fintech to life sciences. Being here puts us closer to the startups, researchers, and enterprise leaders shaping what's next,” said Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius.

Following the deployment of thousands of Nvidia GPUs in the U.K., Nebius will operate seven AI clusters in six countries across Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East. Nebius’ AI cloud leverages Nvidia’s accelerated computing platform, combining supercomputer performance with hyperscaler flexibility and reliability.

The news comes after Nebius entered into definitive agreements for a $1 billion private placement of senior unsecured convertible notes last week. The company said it planned to use the net proceeds to acquire additional compute power and expand its data center footprint.

Citron Research posted about Nebius on Monday, highlighting the firm’s early call on the company following a $700 million capital raise with a group of investors that included Nvidia in December. The company also announced a strategic investment from Bezos Expeditions, the investment arm of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, in early May.

Nebius reported 385% growth last month when it reported financial results for the first quarter.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 10.2% at $53.21 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: VL-PhotoPro/Shutterstock.