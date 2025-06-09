Cameco (CCJ) Stock Surges 11% On Westinghouse Nuclear Deal: What's Going On?

Shares of Cameco Corp CCJ soared on Monday, trading up over 11% at $67.29 by late morning. The move higher followed the company’s announcement of a substantial expected boost to its earnings from its equity stake in Westinghouse Electric Company.

What To Know: Cameco, which holds a 49% interest in Westinghouse, revealed it anticipates an approximate $170 million increase in its share of Westinghouse’s adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and full year of 2025.

This positive financial revision is directly linked to Westinghouse’s role as a subcontractor in the construction of two new nuclear reactors at the Dukovany power plant in the Czech Republic.

In addition to the immediate EBITDA uplift in 2025, Cameco expects long-term financial benefits for Westinghouse through the duration of the Dukovany project, including the provision of fuel fabrication services for both reactors for a specified period.

This development is a significant return on investment for Cameco and its partner, Brookfield Renewable Partners, which owns the remaining 51% of Westinghouse. Despite this one-time boost, the long-term outlook for Westinghouse’s compound annual growth rate for adjusted EBITDA is maintained at a steady 6% to 10% over the next five years.

The news was met with strong investor confidence Monday morning, reflected in the heavy trading volume of over 9.5 million shares, double the 100-day average.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CCJ has a 52-week high of $68.12 and a 52-week low of $35.00.

