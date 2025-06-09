AppLovin Stock Falls As S&P 500 Snub Dampens Sentiment

Applovin Corp APP shares fell 3.66% to $402.59 Monday morning after being excluded from the latest S&P 500 quarterly rebalance, disappointing investors who had anticipated its inclusion.

What To Know: This setback comes amid broader industry developments. JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter recently raised AppLovin's price forecast from $355 to $400, citing strong first-quarter results, regulatory tailwinds from the App Store ruling and optimism around its Axon 2 ad tech.

However, Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating, pointing to modest Axon adoption growth and rising valuation concerns. McTernan noted the tool is yet to fully launch in self-service mode despite reaching 2,000 users and landing new clients like Reebok.

McTernan noted that AppLovin's valuation is now among the highest in his coverage group, driven by rising investor expectations for the company's ability to expand monetization through new advertising verticals.

AppLovin meanwhile projects second-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion and EPS of $1.86, as analysts remain divided on its valuation and growth trajectory.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, APP has a 52-week high of $525.04 and a 52-week low of $60.67.