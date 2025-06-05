SoFi Technologies Stock Climbs As Company Touts Strong Growth At Investor Conference

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares pushed higher in Thursday afternoon trading. The uptick follows an optimistic presentation where company executives laid out an ambitious path for growth and profitability.

What To Know: At the 45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, SoFi’s Chief Financial Officer Chris Lapointe showcased the company’s expanding reach, now boasting approximately 11 million members and over 15 million products.

Lapointe painted a picture of robust financial health, highlighting $666 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2024. Looking forward, SoFi is targeting adjusted net revenue to surge past $3 billion in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $875 million and $895 million. This forms part of a broader strategy aiming for over 25% annualized revenue growth through 2026.

Several key engines are expected to drive this momentum. SoFi’s Loan Platform Business is already a significant force, with $1.6 billion in origination volume in the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, its SoFi Money division, holding over $27 billion in deposits, is being positioned as a future billion-dollar revenue stream.

A strategic increase in fee-based income, now 41% of total revenue, and an expected lift from the recovering student loan refinancing market further bolster the outlook.

SoFi Price Action: Investors appear to be responding favorably to SoFi’s growth narrative following the conference. SOFI shares gained 3.08% to $13.87 on Thursday afternoon, ultimately closing at $13.67.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOFI has a 52-week high of $18.42 and a 52-week low of $6.01.

