Eyenovia (EYEN) Stock Explodes Following Amended Loan Agreement Terms: What's Going On?

Eyenovia Inc EYEN shares surged 40.4% to $2.92 during Thursday’s trading session. The move higher followed its disclosure of a third amendment to its loan and security agreement, detailed in a Thursday SEC filing.

What To Know: The amendment, effective May 30, modifies an existing agreement with lenders including Avenue Capital Management II, L.P., Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. and Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund II, L.P.

The original loan (up to $15.0 million) included an option for lenders to convert up to $10.0 million of principal into Eyenovia common stock at $1.68 per share.

The Third Amendment introduces a beneficial ownership limitation, preventing a lender from exercising the Conversion Option if they and affiliates would then beneficially own over 9.99% of Eyenovia’s outstanding common stock.

However, lenders may request to increase this cap up to 19.99%, with any such increase becoming effective 61 days after notifying the company.

Read Also: Tesla Stock Slumps Amid Political Turmoil: What’s Going On?

How To Buy EYEN Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Eyenovia’s case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, EYEN has a 52-week high of $124.80 and a 52-week low of $0.85.