Redwire Stock Skyrockets After NASA Clears Lunar Tool Mason For Next Phase

Redwire Corporation RDW, on Wednesday, announced its lunar and Martian construction tool, Mason, has passed a key NASA milestone, completing its Critical Design Review (CDR). The toolset, developed under a $12.9 million NASA Tipping Point award, supports future off-world infrastructure needs.

Mason is designed to turn loose lunar or Martian soil, known as regolith, into solid surfaces like landing pads and roads. It includes three components: a grading blade (BASE), a compaction tool (PACT), and a microwave sintering device (M3LT). Together, they reduce hazards tied to dust and unstable terrain during rocket launches and human activity.

The technology aims to cut costs and improve safety for future space missions. Regolith can damage equipment, reduce mobility, and become airborne during launches, potentially endangering astronauts and satellites.

Redwire now plans to build and test the Mason prototype. The company is also seeking a flight opportunity for a demonstration mission.

"Mason technology is critical to enabling sustainable operations on the Moon and Mars surface," said Tom Campbell, Redwire's President of Space Missions.

Redwire is working with several partners, including NASA's Kennedy Space Center Swamp Works, Lambda Technologies, the Colorado School of Mines, and the University of Central Florida.

Recently, Redwire delivered the onboard computer for ESA's Comet Interceptor mission, marking a key milestone with its ADPMS-3 system after completing rigorous acceptance testing. This system enables critical data processing and spacecraft control functions.

Price Action: RDW shares are trading higher by 11.5% to $16.54 at last check Wednesday.

