June 3, 2025 3:02 PM 2 min read

CrowdStrike Stock Climbs To New Highs Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: What To Know

Follow
Zinger Key Points

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD shares are trading higher Tuesday ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings report.

What To Know: CrowdStrike is expected to report revenue of $1.16 billion and earnings per share of 81 cents after the market closes on Tuesday. In the previous quarter, the company beat earnings estimates, but missed slightly on revenue and its share price fell 6% the following day. Investors will be paying close attention to both earnings results and forward guidance as cybersecurity results have been mixed over the past month.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and lifted the price target from $475 to $525 on Tuesday.

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $450 to $515 ahead of earnings, citing consistent demand for cybersecurity services and growing IT consolidation trends that benefit platform-based security vendors like CrowdStrike.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, security budgets have remained stable, supported by reseller feedback and industry surveys. Trebnick pointed out that companies are continuing to seek out integrated platforms to simplify operations and reduce risk exposure, which puts CrowdStrike in a favorable position.

The price target increase also reflects a broader expansion in valuation multiples across the cybersecurity sector, which have risen approximately 31% over the past two months. CrowdStrike's Falcon platform, which delivers cloud-native security across endpoints, workloads and identities, has positioned the company to benefit from the trend toward unified security solutions.

Compared to its peers, CrowdStrike leads in revenue growth and gross profit but lags in return metrics such as ROE and ROA. Still, analysts maintain an overall positive outlook, with the company currently holding an Outperform consensus rating across analyst coverage.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were up 1.77% at $487.63 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. CrowdStrike shares are up more than 42% year-to-date heading into Tuesday’s print.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.

CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$486.741.58%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.14
Growth
49.43
Quality
Not Available
Value
3.04
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved