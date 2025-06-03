CrowdStrike Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 3.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share, down from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period. CrowdStrike projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.11 billion, compared to $921.04 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

CrowdStrike and Microsoft, on Monday, disclosed a collaboration to bring clarity and coordination to how cyber threat actors are identified and tracked across security vendors.

CrowdStrike shares rose 1.7% to close at $479.17 on Monday.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $430 to $550 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $450 to $515 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $440 to $475 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Roger Boyd maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $425 to $545 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $475 to $500 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

