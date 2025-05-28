SentinelOne Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS In Line, Shares Dive On Soft Guidance

SentinelOne Inc S reported financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q1 Earnings: SentinelOne reported first-quarter revenue of $229.03 million, beating the consensus estimate of $228.35 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of two cents per share, in line with analyst estimates.

Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 24% year-over-year to $948.1 million as of April 30. Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 22% to 1,459 in the quarter.

The company ended the period with $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. SentinelOne’s board also authorized a $200 million share repurchase program.

“Our top-tier growth and margin improvement reflect continued platform momentum and customer success,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

“Our innovation engine is fueling adoption across AI, Data, Cloud and Endpoint. With Singularity, we’re leading a transformational shift toward AI-powered security for the future.”

Guidance: SentinelOne expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $242 million versus estimates of $244.88 million. The company also lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $1.007 billion to a range of $996 million to $1.001 billion. Analysts were expecting full-year revenue of $1.01 billion.

Shares appear to be selling off in reaction to the soft outlook. SentinelOne executives are currently discussing the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

S Price Action: SentinelOne shares were down 11.44% in after-hours, trading at $17.42 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

