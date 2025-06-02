June 2, 2025 7:40 AM 2 min read

Pony.ai, Xihu Group To Deploy Over 1,000 Robotaxis In Shenzhen

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Pony AI Inc. PONY on Monday disclosed a strategic collaboration with Shenzhen’s largest taxi operator, Shenzhen Xihu Corporation Limited, to deploy a fleet of over 1,000 Pony.ai’s seventh-generation Robotaxis in Shenzhen in the coming years.

This partnership utilizes an ‘asset-light + AI-empowered model’ to integrate autonomous driving with local mobility networks, with the goal of supporting the deployment of intelligent mobility services to more passengers in China’s tier-one cities, the company said.

Xihu Group will focus on fleet and asset operations, safety and service guarantees, and benefit economically from the fleet and asset operations.

Also Read: Tesla Autonomous Driving Rival Pony AI To Expand Robotaxi Fleet Into Dubai Following Agreement With Regulators

Meanwhile, Pony.ai will concentrate on AI technology innovations and scalable Robotaxi dispatch and services, fostering a mutually beneficial outcome that accelerates large-scale development.

This partnership merges Xihu Group’s operational know-how with Pony.ai’s proprietary hardware/software, AI-powered dispatch, and deep understanding of user needs to deliver a seamless autonomous mobility experience.

Pony has been on a collaboration spree to boost expansion across the world.

Last week, Pony AI announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority to deploy driverless taxis in the region.

Notably, the company already has licenses in the U.S., South Korea, China and Luxembourg, and has more than 270 robotaxis in its fleet in China.

In May, the company confidentially filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering to help raise capital to expand its business.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF CARZ.

Price Action: PONY shares are trading higher by 4.36% to $20.10 premarket at last check on Monday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

PONY Logo
PONYPony AI Inc
$19.742.49%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
5.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CARZ Logo
CARZFirst Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF
$52.79-8.70%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved