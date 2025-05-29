What's Going On With Quantum Computing Stock Today?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The firm is gaining attention as it prepares to join two widely followed stock indexes, marking a key step in its ongoing growth trajectory.

On June 30, 2025, the firm will officially become part of the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the top 3,000 publicly traded U.S. companies by market capitalization, as well as the Russell 2000 Index, which highlights small-cap names.

The annual reconstitution of these indexes is based on market capitalization as of April 30, with updated membership remaining in effect for one year.

Chris Boehmler, CFO of Quantum Computing, emphasized the significance of the inclusion, calling it a “meaningful milestone.”

He added, “This inclusion expands our visibility among a broader pool of institutional investors and index funds and reflects the progress we’ve made in strengthening our financial foundation while advancing quantum technologies with real-world applications.”

FTSE Russell, the global index provider behind the indexes, states that approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked to the Russell U.S. indexes, underlining the potential exposure boost for Quantum Computing through this development.

The Russell 3000 and 2000 indexes are considered critical benchmarks for passive and active institutional investors.

Their annual rebalancing attracts significant market activity and often leads to increased liquidity and investor interest for newly included companies.

Quantum Computing specializes in delivering quantum-based solutions with practical applications, aiming to differentiate itself in the evolving tech landscape.

According to Benzinga Pro, QUBT stock has gained over 80% in the past month. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF XSW.

Price Action: QUBT shares are trading lower by 2.66% to $12.42 at last check Thursday.

